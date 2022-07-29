Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

