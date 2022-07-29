Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE MTX opened at $67.16 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

