Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $597.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $533.77 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $577.85 and a 200-day moving average of $592.31.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

