Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NTCT stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

