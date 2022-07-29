Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,992 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hillenbrand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

