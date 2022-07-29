Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

