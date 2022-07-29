Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

