Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 140.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPR opened at $121.59 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

