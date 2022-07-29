Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after acquiring an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 493,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho



QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

