Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 67.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Big Lots Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIG opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.09. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.