Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Unitil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Up 1.5 %

UTL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTL. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.