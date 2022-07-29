Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Independent Bank to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IBCP stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

