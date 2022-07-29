Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 12,680 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

