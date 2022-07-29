Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 12,680 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,970,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,656,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 459,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 107,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMI stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

