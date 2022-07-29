Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 12,680 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,970,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,656,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 459,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 107,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.1 %
OMI stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
