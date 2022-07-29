Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

