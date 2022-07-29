Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEF opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

