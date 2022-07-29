Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

