Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

