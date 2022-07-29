Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 39,819 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

VZ stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.