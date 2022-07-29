Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

