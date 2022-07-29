Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,542,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,359,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

