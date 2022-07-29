Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $865,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.