Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,965,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,530,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,526.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

DFIN opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

