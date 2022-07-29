Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,248,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

