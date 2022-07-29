Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

GNL opened at $15.13 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.