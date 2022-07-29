Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.33 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

