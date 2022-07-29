Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 197,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.15 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $592.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.