Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,854 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $81,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,850 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,675,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 53,682 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

