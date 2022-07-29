Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.52.
Zymergen Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $252.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymergen
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
