Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $252.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymergen

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

(Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.