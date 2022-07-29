Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zynga Price Performance
ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zynga
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
Featured Stories
