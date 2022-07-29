Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 614,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 401,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

