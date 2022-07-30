10,783 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile



Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

