113,640 Shares in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSLMU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile
