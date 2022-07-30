22,594 Shares in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.22% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $62.24 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

