4,000 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

