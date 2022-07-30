5,465 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $189.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

