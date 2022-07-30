abrdn plc Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 49.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

