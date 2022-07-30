abrdn plc Purchases 23,561 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

abrdn plc grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 81.68%. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million.

Citrix Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

