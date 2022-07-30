Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $90.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,130,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $2,859,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

