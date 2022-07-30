Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,310,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

