Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 52,756 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.02% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $34,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $616,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $48.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

