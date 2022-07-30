Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 price objective (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $446.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

