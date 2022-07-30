Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $111.96 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $111,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,927,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

