Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.33 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.