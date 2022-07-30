Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.02 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.