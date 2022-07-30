Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.61 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.74% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $34,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 183,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.