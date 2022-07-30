Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,738 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 565,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $245.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

