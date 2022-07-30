Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,407 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

