Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,381 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

