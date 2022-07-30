Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

