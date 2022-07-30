Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

